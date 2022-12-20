Fragasso Group Inc. Has $279,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Corteva by 31.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 280,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

