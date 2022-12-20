Fragasso Group Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 275.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.50.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

