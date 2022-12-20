Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after buying an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after buying an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,463,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,628,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

