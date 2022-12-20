Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $904,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,785,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,198,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

