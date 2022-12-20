Fragasso Group Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

