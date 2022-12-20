Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 639,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE FDP opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $266,663. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

