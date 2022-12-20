Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $18.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Frontier Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at $2,271,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.8 %

About Frontier Group

ULCC stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

