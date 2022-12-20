Fruth Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.34 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

