FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comcast in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

