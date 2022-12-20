FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on ELD. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$10.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$284.06 million during the quarter.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

