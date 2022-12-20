FY2023 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $29.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $34.25. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $32.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.36 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $306.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.74. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $669.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

