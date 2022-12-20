FY2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Reduced by Stifel Firstegy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

