FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Reduced by Analyst

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

FCF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $13.60 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.48 million.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

