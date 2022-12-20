FY2023 EPS Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Masimo in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $138.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.35. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $299.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Masimo by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,330,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 12,939.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.