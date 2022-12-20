FY2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Lowered by Analyst

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RNW. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 4.3 %

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$10.78 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.63 and a one year high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.12%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile



TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.



