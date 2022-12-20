FY2024 EPS Estimates for uniQure Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.
QURE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.
uniQure Price Performance
Institutional Trading of uniQure
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 440,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,260 shares of company stock valued at $645,246 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uniQure (QURE)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.