FY2024 EPS Estimates for uniQure Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

QURE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

QURE stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 440,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,260 shares of company stock valued at $645,246 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

