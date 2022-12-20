Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.