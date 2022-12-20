GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) versus Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Critical Review

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. GeoPark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $37.56, indicating a potential upside of 24.23%. GeoPark has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.00%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 9.87 $57.94 million $2.22 13.62 GeoPark $688.54 million 1.17 $61.13 million $3.47 3.86

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 20.45% 6.79% 5.12% GeoPark 20.49% 20,879.98% 22.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeoPark beats Viper Energy Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About GeoPark

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.