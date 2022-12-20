Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.