Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cummins by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins stock opened at $237.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.