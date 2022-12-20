Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $385.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

