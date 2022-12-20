Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of MetLife by 380.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 6.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 264,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of MetLife by 28.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,291,000 after purchasing an additional 96,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

