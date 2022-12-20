Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.