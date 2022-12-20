Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,578 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

