Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 392 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

