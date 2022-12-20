Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 594 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.