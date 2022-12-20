Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 744 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $217.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

