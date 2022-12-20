Gold Royalty (GROY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $347.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

