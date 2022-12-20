Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.63.
About Golden Minerals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.