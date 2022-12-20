Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Position Lifted by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.7 %

GBDC opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.