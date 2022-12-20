Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

