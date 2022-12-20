Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 13.0% in November

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,980,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Stock Up 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:GGII opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. Green Globe International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

