Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Greif Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $66.97 on Friday. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Greif Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,279,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,869,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,716 shares of company stock worth $3,019,077 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

