Hamlin Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $104,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 306,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

PG opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $358.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

