HC Wainwright Weighs in on Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Acasti Pharma Trading Up 5.5 %

Institutional Trading of Acasti Pharma

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

