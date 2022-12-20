HC Wainwright Weighs in on OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $888.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.62. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,706,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,757,383.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,876,750. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

