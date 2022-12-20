Head to Head Contrast: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 4 4 0 2.50 Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 274.49%. Honest has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 75.36%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Honest.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.26 $2.05 million ($4.47) -0.55 Honest $318.64 million 0.81 -$38.68 million ($0.50) -5.56

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.04% 233.98% 82.68% Honest -14.56% -27.30% -17.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Honest on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

