Head-To-Head Contrast: Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paltalk and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00 International Money Express 0 1 1 0 2.50

Paltalk presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 297.32%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Paltalk’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than International Money Express.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Paltalk has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $13.27 million 1.06 $1.32 million ($0.32) -4.72 International Money Express $459.21 million 1.70 $46.84 million $1.47 14.36

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -25.86% -12.37% -10.60% International Money Express 11.05% 42.07% 17.46%

Summary

International Money Express beats Paltalk on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

(Get Rating)

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.