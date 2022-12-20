Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.28%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 711,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,563,000 after buying an additional 270,799 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
