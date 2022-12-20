Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.55 million, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.34. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 644,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 54,001 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

