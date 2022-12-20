Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Höegh LNG Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

