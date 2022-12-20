Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

