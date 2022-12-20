Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

