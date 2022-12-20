IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after buying an additional 568,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after buying an additional 288,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

