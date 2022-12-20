IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

