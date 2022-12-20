IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.80 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,143,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of eBay by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 199,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of eBay by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,844 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Insider Activity at eBay

eBay Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $67.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -375.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

