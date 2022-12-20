IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 320 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.