Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 3,953 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOMGet Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £16,839.78 ($20,456.49).

Audioboom Group Stock Up 7.9 %

BOOM stock opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.38) on Tuesday. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 396 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of £72.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 566.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 703.30.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

