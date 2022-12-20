Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 3,953 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £16,839.78 ($20,456.49).
Audioboom Group Stock Up 7.9 %
BOOM stock opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.38) on Tuesday. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 396 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of £72.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 566.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 703.30.
Audioboom Group Company Profile
