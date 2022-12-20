International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Down 12.9% in November

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
International Land Alliance Stock Down 9.2 %
Shares of ILAL opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. International Land Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.
International Land Alliance Company Profile
