International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

